×

CAA Sets Temporary Policy to Limit Travel and In-House Meetings Due to Coronavirus

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CAA HQ LA
CREDIT: Minnaert

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, CAA has issued a temporary policy in which its agents have been asked to hold virtual meetings instead of bringing clients and guests to CAA headquarters. They’ve also been asked to avoid any travel that is business-related for the next two weeks.

Sources add that it’s not a total grounding, but exceptions for in-person meetings and business travel will need to be approved by agency higher-ups in an effort to limit the virus from spreading.

The biggest event expected to take a hit from such a policy is the upcoming SXSW festival, which opens next week. As of right now, the festival is not being postponed, even as talent and their reps weigh whether to attend or not. Amazon Studios, Facebook and Twitter have already canceled their plans at the festival.

The policy is expected to last two weeks at minimum, during which agents will do virtual meetings via Skype, Facetime and phone calls.
Business-essential travel will still take place.

Other agencies have not yet set such mandates, but one source close to a major agency said “non-essential travel” will not be approved in hopes of limiting the exposure.

More Music

  • CAA HQ LA

    CAA Sets Temporary Policy to Limit Travel and In-House Meetings Due to Coronavirus

    In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, CAA has issued a temporary policy in which its agents have been asked to hold virtual meetings instead of bringing clients and guests to CAA headquarters. They’ve also been asked to avoid any travel that is business-related for the next two weeks. Sources add that it’s not a [...]

  • Ethan Gruska

    Ethan Gruska Comes From a Pedigreed Music Family, Now It's His Time to Shine

    Tucked away deep in Van Nuys, Calif., Ethan Gruska is working with members of Manchester Orchestra at the unassuming but historic Sound City recording studio, the analog birthplace of such iconic albums as Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” and Johnny Cash’s Rick Rubin-helmed 1996 comeback, “Unchained.” Gruska’s name might not be immediately familiar, but he [...]

  • Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville Names Anna Weisband

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville Names Anna Weisband VP of Creative

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville announced on Wednesday that Anna Weisband has joined its team as vice president of creative. In this role, Anna is responsible for contributing to the company’s A&R strategy, creating marketing opportunities for Sony/ATV’s catalog, fostering relationships with songwriters, and helping to discover and sign new songwriter talent. “Anna Weisband is a [...]

  • Ricky Martin Enrique

    Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Team for Arena Tour

    Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first-ever arena tour. Kicking off in Phoenix on Sept. 5, the two will hit venues all over North America through the end of October. Latin newcomer Sebastián Yatra will open. Produced by Live Nation, the trek brings together two of Latin music’s biggest names, with [...]

  • Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

    Zayn Malik Signs With CAA

    British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with CAA in all areas, the company announced today. He was previously with WME. The former One Direction member has released two solo albums, 2016’s “Mind of Mine” and “Icarus Falls,” which dropped in December of 2018. The former album made him the first British male artist to debut [...]

  • Confetti Falls As Dutch Dj Tiesto

    Miami's Ultra Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

    Miami’s Ultra Music Festival will reportedly be postponed, according to the Miami Herald. A story published online on Wednesday afternoon cites sources who claim the massive electronic music gathering will be bumped until 2021. The news follows earlier reports that two of Miami’s elected officials, including Mayor Francis Suarez, have called for the postponement of [...]

  • Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory

    BTS Releases Surprise Music Video for 'Black Swan'

    BTS dropped a music video for “Black Swan” and reached 7 million views in the first few hours, with no prior announcement. Most releases in the K-pop industry come with a release calendar for teaser images, tracklists and music video releases that fans  anticipate and count down the days toward. “Black Swan” was the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad