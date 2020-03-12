×

CAA Closes Offices, Ask Employees to Work Remotely Over Coronavirus Outbreak

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

caa logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of CAA

As more and more offices close around the industry and world, CAA is closing its Century City Offices.

“While we have asked colleagues worldwide to work remotely, all of us at CAA remain committed to serving our clients and working in partnership with our friends and business leaders in movies, television, music, sports, and beyond,” CAA President Richard Lovett said in a statement. “Our goal throughout our preparations for remote work has been to work as seamlessly as possible, while, of course, making health and wellness a priority in our decision-making.”

Sources say the close is expected to start at the end of the day Thursday and occurred due to a sports agent coming in contact with an infected NBA player. The New York office was encouraged to work from home early Thursday as well.

The news comes after the agency sent a memo asking to avoid client meetings and grounded all travel to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. While most other agencies did not send the same memo, sources say a similar message was sent across the other major agencies to do the same.

On Wednesday CAA announced that it was offering employees the option to work from home; Paradigm and ICM announced similar policies. Previously, the agency banned travel and client meetings and canceled a retreat and a full staff meeting.

