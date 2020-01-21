×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Sets Eleven-Member Board to Manage Day-to-Day Operations

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
caa logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of CAA

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced Tuesday that the agency is establishing a board to manage the daily operations of the agency.

The CAA Board will consist of eleven members: Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward. Each board members will continue to serve in their current role at CAA as well. They come from across the motion pictures, television, music, and sports divisions as well as diversity and inclusion.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd, and Kevin Huvane remain co-chairmen and all three have signed new long-term agreements with CAA. The board will report to Lovett, Lourd, and Huvane.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” said Lovett, president of CAA. “The members of the new agency Board have distinguished themselves in our highest priorities – embracing our culture and working in support of colleagues, while also succeeding in our company’s mission to be the best in the world in creating opportunities for and serving our clients. This new group will build upon our tremendous momentum and accelerate the agency’s growth, through laser-focused ways in which we can support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”

CAA is currently one of the Hollywood agencies engaged in a protracted legal battle with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over packaging fees and other agency practices. The WGA directed members to fire their agents back in April if the agencies refused to sign a new code of conduct. Most recently, a federal judge ruled against the guild in their attempt to throw out an antitrust lawsuit brought by CAA, WME, and UTA over the mass firing, which the agencies claim represent an illegal boycott. The guild has also filed its own countersuit, claiming the agencies are violating antitrust laws by negotiating solely through the Association of Talent Agents.

More Biz

  • CAA's Eric Wattenberg Joins Wheelhouse Group

    CAA's Eric Wattenberg Joins Wheelhouse Group as Chief Content Officer

    Eric Wattenberg, longtime CAA agent and head of its alternative television department, has joined producer Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Group as chief content officer. Wattenberg will spearhead content development across Wheelhouse’s TV, film and digital operations, as well as its Wheelhouse Labs branded entertainment wing. The deal is a coup for the company, launched by “Pawn [...]

  • David Stern (Commission Emeritus NBA)Leadership Breakfast:

    Athletes, Sports Executives Send Off David Stern at Memorial Service

    A massive audience filled with some of the NBA’s greatest players and the sports industry’s top executives bid farewell to David Stern at a poignant ceremony that focused less on the sport and more on the former NBA Commissioner’s work to make the league more inclusive. “It is clear everyone has a story about David [...]

  • Amy Doyle Viacom

    Amy Doyle to Depart as General Manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo

    Amy Doyle is exiting her post as general manager of MTV, VH1 and other ViacomCBS cable networks. Doyle had been with Viacom since 1999 and had become a key lieutenant of Chris McCarthy, head of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth unit that houses MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and other cable brands and production units. [...]

  • Tiffany Almy

    Tiffany R. Almy Promoted to Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

    Music and entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder LLP has promoted Tiffany R. Almy to partner. The New York-based transactional attorney joined the firm when it opened its doors in 2018. Founded by Paul Rothenberg, Jeremy Mohr and Joshua P. Binder, the trio’s combined clients have included Solange, Charlie Puth, Logic, Top Dawg Entertainment [...]

  • NATPE 2020 Miami Fontainebleau Hotel

    NATPE 2020: Bumpy Start But Business Is Humming as Conference Begins

    MIAMI — A technology meltdown at Fontainebleau Miami Beach made for a bumpy start to getting settled at NATPE for numerous executives and producers who arrived here over the weekend. Nonetheless, the core business of the content-sales gathering was humming as numerous distributors reported new deals and renewal pacts inked over the past few days. [...]

  • Despierta America

    Televisa to Launch Linear Univision-Branded Linear Channel Across Latin America

    MIAMI — Televisa plans to launch a linear Univision-branded channel across Latin America later this year. Televisa, the Mexican media institution, is a major investor in the U.S. Spanish-language network. The ad-supported Univision channel will be offered as a pay TV entry, not streaming, and will be available at the outset in 17 Latin American [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad