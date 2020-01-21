CAA Sets Eleven-Member Board to Manage Day-to-Day Operations

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) announced Tuesday that the agency is establishing a board to manage the daily operations of the agency.

The CAA Board will consist of eleven members: Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward. Each board members will continue to serve in their current role at CAA as well. They come from across the motion pictures, television, music, and sports divisions as well as diversity and inclusion.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd, and Kevin Huvane remain co-chairmen and all three have signed new long-term agreements with CAA. The board will report to Lovett, Lourd, and Huvane.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” said Lovett, president of CAA. “The members of the new agency Board have distinguished themselves in our highest priorities – embracing our culture and working in support of colleagues, while also succeeding in our company’s mission to be the best in the world in creating opportunities for and serving our clients. This new group will build upon our tremendous momentum and accelerate the agency’s growth, through laser-focused ways in which we can support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”

CAA is currently one of the Hollywood agencies engaged in a protracted legal battle with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) over packaging fees and other agency practices. The WGA directed members to fire their agents back in April if the agencies refused to sign a new code of conduct. Most recently, a federal judge ruled against the guild in their attempt to throw out an antitrust lawsuit brought by CAA, WME, and UTA over the mass firing, which the agencies claim represent an illegal boycott. The guild has also filed its own countersuit, claiming the agencies are violating antitrust laws by negotiating solely through the Association of Talent Agents.