Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches Four Leaf Productions

Charlie Jones, a veteran producer who has worked extensively on the Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits festivals, is today officially launching his new venture, Four Leaf Productions, which is described as “a new company built on a foundation of creating live experiences that bring people together for a purpose.”

Over the course of his 25-year career, Jones, along with colleagues Charles Attal and Charlie Walker at C3 Presents, produced events such as the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, various Presidential Inaugurations, and the NFL Draft, among others. He

According to the announcement, the mission of this new boutique production firm is to “creatively, passionately and fearlessly produce experiences staged with live music and interactive discussions that will first entertain and also enlighten and inspire both the fans and the communities in which these events will be produced.”

Joining him at the new company as partners are Shelley Phillips, Karly Tuckness, and Courtney Fisher.

“I am very proud of what we created at C3. We set a higher standard both in the office and at our events. The C3 team is the best in the business,” said Jones. “My purpose going forward with Four Leaf Productions, and my valued partners, is to use our collective experiences to create live events that help build an inclusive and respectful culture in our society — one that builds bridges and shines a bright light on shared values. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

The headquarters of Four Leaf Productions will be in Austin, Texas.