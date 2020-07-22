Burger Records to Shut Down Completely Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In the wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against several employees and artists associated with Burger Records, the Southern California indie label has confirmed that it will shut down completely, forgoing an earlier plan to rebrand under new management. This follows a statement released earlier on Tuesday evening by the lable’s would-be interim president Jessa Zapor-Gray, who said she would not be accepting the position after all.

Speaking with Pitchfork, Bohrman stated that all releases from Burger Records would eventually be removed from streaming platforms, although the artists — who own their masters — are free to reissue their releases. “I hate dealing with lawyers so we never signed contracts with bands,” he tells Pitchfork.

Amongst the steady stream of announcements, Spaceland cancelled Burgerama and Oakland’s Total Trash Productions, organizers of the annual Burger Boogaloo, severed ties with the label.

Burger Records have also deactivated all social media accounts.

Read Jessa Zapor-Gray’s statement in full below:

In the last year and a half, I have worked with Burger and Burger artists on communications and partnerships on a contract basis.

Over the weekend I was asked to assume the role of the label’s interim president with the hope I could reform the label into something better for the good of all of you, the artists. My plan was to quickly begin assessing and evaluating if anything about the label could perhaps be salvaged and made into something better, then eventually hand off a functioning label to a future administration unrelated to the label’s founders; or if I found that rebuilding was not possible, instead to organize and prepare the label for closure.

When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk.

Upon further review, I have informed Burger Records that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate. Therefore, I have decided to step away from the label entirely to focus on my other projects.