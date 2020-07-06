Buchwald Hires Sarah Shulman as Director of Corporate Communications

Buchwald has hired Sarah Shulman as the agency’s first ever director of corporate communications.

Shulman’s responsibilities will include handling internal and external communications, media relations, special events, client publicity and strategic planning for the agency.

“Sarah is a well-respected communications leader whose strategic thinking, creative instinct and dedicated work ethic will be an immense asset as we continue to shape our narrative,” said Buchwald’s West Coast co-heads Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement. “We are delighted to have Sarah join our ever-growing team.”

Schulman had been serving at Verve, where she launched the boutique agency’s communications department in 2017, executing press strategy and releases for national announcements including signing the WGA Code of Conduct and responding to #PayUpHollwood. Before Verve, Shulman spent five years in the corporate communications department at ICM Partners.

Buchwald also hired activist and marketing expert Nathan Pirtle last week in the new role of director of diversity and inclusion.