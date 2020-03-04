BTS Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart With ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

BTS’ latest “Map of the Soul: 7” easily topped Rolling Stone’s Albums chart this week, earning 218,000 units in its first week. (Direct-to-consumer sales were not included in BTS’s total.) The album stopped Youngboy Never Broke Again from earning his second straight No. 1 albm with “Still Flexin, Still Steppin,” which debuted at No. 2 with more than 115 million streams — 60 million streams more than BTS — but not as strong in other categories.

See the full Rolling Stone charts here.

The two new albums knocked Justin Bieber’s “Changes” down to No. 3 with 68.3 million streams and Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” to No. 4 with 84.9 million. Ozzy Osbourne debuted at No. 5, largely on the strength of selling more than 46,000 physical copies. Elsewhere, Grimes’ debuted at No. 32 with “Miss Anthropocene” and Royce da 5’9″ at No. 66 with “The Allegory.”

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” held at No. 1 on the Top 100 Songs chart for the ninth straight week, earning another 34.1 million streams. The biggest debuts this week belonged to BTS (“ON” at No. 7) and Youngboy Never Broke Again (“Lil Top” at No. 8). Youngboy had a dozen songs debut in the RS 100 this week, including “Red Eye” at No. 16 and “Fine by the Time,” “Knocked Off,” and “Bad Bad” all arrived in the Top 40. Two other BTS songs landed in the Top 100.

Consequently, Youngboy jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the week on the strength of 180.5 million streams for his new mixtape, “Still Flexin, Still Steppin.” Coming in behind him was last week’s Artists 500 topper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, with Roddy Ricch at No.3. Post Malone and Drake rounded out the Top Five with 92.3 million and 89.6 million streams respectively. BTS jumped from No. 55 to No. 12.