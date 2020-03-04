×

BTS Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart With ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

By
Variety Staff

Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10565522c)A handout photo made available by the Big Hit Entertainment shows the members of the South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' posing for photos prior to a press conference to promote their fourth album 'Map of the Soul 7' in Seoul, South Korea, 24 February 2020.K-Pop boy band Bangtan Boys BTS in Seoul, Korea - 24 Feb 2020
CREDIT: HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

BTS’ latest “Map of the Soul: 7” easily topped Rolling Stone’s Albums chart this week, earning 218,000 units in its first week. (Direct-to-consumer sales were not included in BTS’s total.) The album stopped Youngboy Never Broke Again from earning his second straight No. 1 albm with “Still Flexin, Still Steppin,” which debuted at No. 2 with more than 115 million streams — 60 million streams more than BTS — but not as strong in other categories.

See the full Rolling Stone charts here.

The two new albums knocked Justin Bieber’s “Changes” down to No. 3 with 68.3 million streams and Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” to No. 4 with 84.9 million. Ozzy Osbourne debuted at No. 5, largely on the strength of selling more than 46,000 physical copies. Elsewhere, Grimes’ debuted at No. 32 with “Miss Anthropocene” and Royce da 5’9″ at No. 66 with “The Allegory.”

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” held at No. 1 on the Top 100 Songs chart for the ninth straight week, earning another 34.1 million streams. The biggest debuts this week belonged to BTS (“ON” at No. 7) and Youngboy Never Broke Again (“Lil Top” at No. 8). Youngboy had a dozen songs debut in the RS 100 this week, including “Red Eye” at No. 16 and “Fine by the Time,” “Knocked Off,” and “Bad Bad” all arrived in the Top 40. Two other BTS songs landed in the Top 100.

Consequently, Youngboy jumped from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the week on the strength of 180.5 million streams for his new mixtape, “Still Flexin, Still Steppin.” Coming in behind him was last week’s Artists 500 topper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, with Roddy Ricch at No.3. Post Malone and Drake rounded out the Top Five with 92.3 million and 89.6 million streams respectively. BTS jumped from No. 55 to No. 12.

 

More Music

  • Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT

  • Kevin “Chief” Zaruk Simon Tikhman

    Live Nation, The Core Entertainment Partner on Full-Service Entertainment Company

    Veteran artist manager Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and business investor Simon Tikhman have announced the formation of The Core Entertainment with Live Nation invested in the firm as its strategic partner. “There are so many artists and entrepreneurs with the talent and determination to disrupt their industries,” said co-founder Zaruk in a statement. “The Core offers [...]

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Resso App

    TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Resso App in India, Taking on Spotify

    After three months in beta-testing phase, TikTok makers ByteDance officially launched their Resso app in India earlier today, joining a crowded field of streaming services in the country that includes Gaana, JioSaavn, Apple Music and Spotify. However, Resso includes other features: Marrying social media functions with music, Resso’s main features include sharing customizable lyric posters, [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion Carl Crawford

    1501's Carl Crawford on Megan Thee Stallion: 'Roc Nation Tried to Cut Me Out of the Deal'

    A contract dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, broke into the open over the weekend when the rapper said the label is preventing her from releasing new music. Fans have been waiting for her forthcoming album, “Suga,” along with many other releases such as the “Cash Shit” (featuring DaBaby) video [...]

  • Stacey Lee Underplayed Director

    Tribeca-Bound 'Underplayed' Puts Spotlight on Gender Inequality in Electronic Music

    Among the documentaries premiering at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival is Stacey Lee’s debut feature-length project, “Underplayed,” about the gender inequality in electronic music. No stranger to the festival, Lee’s documentary short, “Live Fast, Draw Yung,” about a seven-year-old rap portrait artist and his relationship with his father, premiered at TriBeCa in 2015. “Underplayed” was [...]

  • The Cut host Tiffany Calver

    Red Bull Premieres Music Show 'The Cut,' Executive Produced by George Levendis

    Red Bull Media House on Wednesday launched “The Cut,” a new music competition show featuring 18 promising artists battling it out for a major prize, on its Red Bull Music YouTube Channel. “The Cut” is executive produced by George Levendis, former head of international for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, where he oversaw all aspects of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

