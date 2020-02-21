BTS Leads Spotify’s New Music Friday Playlist Rebrand

Spotify has launched a global rebrand of its popular New Music Friday playlist, which this week features BTS, The Weeknd, Noah Cyrus, Trippie Redd, Kenny Chesney, Rei Ami and others.

The revamped playlist, which has 43 versions worldwide, has more than 3.5 million followers in the US and eight million globally. New elements include a global visual rebrand, a brand marketing campaign including billboards in New York and Los Angeles, a social marketing campaign, increased distribution on the platform and a new social share card experience for artists included in the US version of New Music Friday.

“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday,” said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s co-head of music. “Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice.”

New Music Friday originally debuted in 2014 as New Music Tuesday, before switching to Friday in 2015 along with the global release date (which brought the U.S. into line with the rest of the world.

The playlist has previous featured artists ranging from Billie Eilish and Lizzo to SZA and Lil Tecca.

“New Music Friday was the first place anyone except my pals ever found my music,” said Lewis Capaldi in a testimonial for the brand. “It got the music out to so many people and, genuinely, without the support of those playlists I wouldn’t be doing this every day, I have no doubt about that.”