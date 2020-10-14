Bruce Ramer Re-Elected as Corporation for Public Broadcasting Chair

Entertainment attorney Bruce Ramer has been unanimously re-elected as chair of Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the nonprofit org that administers federal funding for public broadcasting. The board of directors also elected Laura Gore Ross as vice chair.

Ramer, a partner at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, was first elected chair of the CPB board in October 2019. He previously served as board chair from 2010-2012. His new term will run through 2021.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work with my fellow board members, CPB’s leadership and staff and our public media colleagues in communities across the country. I am so proud of the work of public media stations around the country and that of PBS, NPR and CPB,” said Ramer. “More than ever, our nation needs a source of trusted journalism, quality educational content and civil discourse and dialogue. Public media continues to be the source Americans trust most.”

Ross – a retired attorney who served as chief of staff to the attorney general of New York – was appointed to the CPB board of directors by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate in May 2018. She is a retired attorney who served as chief of staff to the attorney general of the State of New York.

“I want to second Bruce’s statement of commitment to the work of CPB and support of activities of public media. As a result of our combined efforts, Americans of all backgrounds support the content and services of public media,” she said. “I also want to thank my fellow board members for their dedicated service to this board and to public media.”