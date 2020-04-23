Brooklyn Nets Parent Company Loses Chief Financial Officer Eu-Gene Sung

The parent company of the Brooklyn Nets is losing its chief financial officer, who is one of the highest-ranking female team executives in the National Basketball Association, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eu-Gene Sung will soon be leaving BSE Global, sources, who were granted anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced yet, told Sportico. Her destination isn’t known.

Sung declined to comment.

As CFO of BSE, which is controlled by billionaire Joe Tsai, Sung oversees the finance department for the company’s venues and teams, including the Nets and their arena, the Barclays Center. She also presides over the data analytics, operations and facilities, and technology departments.

Sung joined the organization in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she spent more than 10 years at Interpublic Group subsidiaries, rising to chief financial officer at McCann.

Scott Soshnick is the editor-in-chief of Sportico, Penske Media’s new sports business platform.