×

‘Bridge of Spies’ Actor Mark Rylance Leads Union Drive for Coronavirus Relief Donations

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mark Rylance Oscars 2016
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

U.K. entertainment industry union Equity has pledged £1 million ($1.2 million) to support its members who have been affected by the pandemic-induced industry shutdown.

Equity is asking for more donations, stating that the vast majority of its 47,000 members earn modest sums and do not have savings as a fall-back option. The appeal for further donations is led by Oscar-winning “Bridge of Spies” actor Mark Rylance.

“Most of us are not famous, are not rich,” Rylance said. “We are hired for our flexibility, our willingness to drop everything and turn up. We as a union can begin now to set an example. A wonderful example of what our profession is truly about. Support for each other on and off stage. I am 60 this year, 40 years an actor and union member. I hope to meet young actors when I am 80 who ask me how we supported each other so generously during the coronavirus crisis.”

On Thursday, the U.K. government introduced economic measures to help the self-employed, though they come into effect only in June.

Equity President Maureen Beattie said: “It’s difficult enough to make a living in the entertainment business at the best of times, but now thousands of Equity members are facing the greatest financial hardship of their lives. While the government’s new scheme for the self-employed is welcome, Equity members are in dire need right now and cannot wait for all the details to be ironed out.”

Equity General Secretary Christine Payne said: “Equity’s benevolent fund is here to support members with payments to help them get through this crisis. We thank all those who can contribute to the fund as it will make a huge contribution to thousands of our members who are struggling to survive.”

The other option for U.K. creative industries workers in need is The Film and TV Charity’s coronavirus relief fund, set up with the British Film Institute with a $1.2-million contribution from Netflix and $856,000 from the BBC.

More Biz

  • Mark Rylance Oscars 2016

    'Bridge of Spies' Actor Mark Rylance Leads Union Drive for Coronavirus Relief Donations

    U.K. entertainment industry union Equity has pledged £1 million ($1.2 million) to support its members who have been affected by the pandemic-induced industry shutdown. Equity is asking for more donations, stating that the vast majority of its members earn modest sums and do not have savings as a fall-back option. The appeal for further donations [...]

  • Directors Coronavirus

    Economic Package For Freelancers Elicits Mixed Response From U.K. Industry

    The long-awaited economic measures for the self-employed revealed by U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Thursday have elicited mixed response from the film and TV industry’s predominantly freelance workforce. Self-employed individuals can claim 80% of their average income over the last three years up to £2,500 ($3,000) a month, which is taxable. To [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    BBC Donates $856,000 to Film and TV Charity With Funds From Commercial Arm BBC Studios

    The BBC will donate £700,000 ($856,000) to the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity in support of coronavirus relief. The donation is aimed at those out of work because of halted production caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on freelance workers. Around £500,000 ($611,000) will go to the London-based charity’s new Film and TV [...]

  • Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

    WarnerMedia and Sony-Backed Asian Streamer Hooq Files For Liquidation

    Hooq, the multi-territory streaming service in Asia backed by WarnerMedia and Sony, filed Friday for voluntary liquidation in Singapore. In recent weeks it had been reported that the company had failed to make full remittances to some of its in-production original series. The company was started in 2015 and remains majority controlled by Singaporean phone [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Stock Market Falls Again on Unemployment Surge, Rising Coronavirus Cases

    UPDATED: U.S. equities indexes dropped sharply in early trading Friday, scuttling hopes that a rebound was afoot after three days of strong gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 700 points, or more than 3%, a few minutes into the session. That’s a reversal from the past three days when stocks gained [...]

  • Coronavirus

    China Moves to Re-Shutter All Cinemas Nationwide

    Hours after municipal authorities in Shanghai gave more than 200 cinemas the greenlight to re-open Saturday, national-level Chinese authorities on Friday ordered all theaters throughout the country shut again due to concerns over continued coronavirus risks. Around 500 theaters across China had attempted to re-open in the last week, but seen little financial benefit from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad