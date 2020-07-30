Breonna Taylor Featured on Oprah Magazine’s First Cover Without Oprah

For the first time in 20 years, Oprah Winfrey will not be on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Instead, it’s graced by Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency room technician who was killed at the hands of police who shot her in a “no knock warrant” in her home on March 13.

Winfrey decided to honor Breonna Taylor in a big way by putting her on the cover of O and dedicating the September issue to remembering her life, as a means to keep the world talking about her unjust killing. Since Taylor’s death in Kentucky, Louisville officials have banned “no knock warrants” and have fired one of the officers involved in the shooting, but the other two police officers have yet to face any charges or firings.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Winfrey announced the cover, saying that “We can’t be silent” about Taylor’s killing.

“Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans,” Winfrey wrote. “Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter. I think about Breonna Taylor often. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O Magazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”

Winfrey also takes the time to thank the artist, Alexis Franklin, who Winfrey said “captured the essence of Breonna.”

Watch a behind the scenes video of the cover below: