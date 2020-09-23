No Charges in Breonna Taylor’s Death; One Officer Indicted for Stray Shots

A Louisville grand jury has indicted one of the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments.

But the grand jury did not indict any of the officers for shooting Taylor, the 26-year-old who was killed during a raid on her home on March 13.

“This is outrageous and offensive!” wrote Benjamin Crump, the Taylor family’s attorney, in a response on Twitter.

The officer who was indicted is former Det. Brett Hankison. The two other officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

Wanton endangerment is a class D felony, carrying a penalty of one to five years in prison, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, has scheduled a news conference for later in the day.

The city of Louisville has set a curfew in anticipation of protests.

The city had previously reached a record-setting $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family.

