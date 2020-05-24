President Trump Enacts Brazil Travel Ban to Stop Coronavirus Spread

President Trump issued an order on Sunday that bans entry into the U.S. for anyone who has been in Brazil within the previous 14 days.

“I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States,” the order said.

Brazil has been hit hard by COVID-19 and has seen a large increase in the number of confirmed cases recently. As of Sunday, the South American country has more than 360,000 reported cases and more than 22,000 deaths.

“Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil.”

The U.S. still has the most cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus out of any country in the world. However, some states are beginning to reopen certain businesses and help kickstart the economy. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is in the reopening phase and campgrounds and sports teams’ facilities can open on Monday. Additionally, groups of 10 people may socially gather anywhere in the state.