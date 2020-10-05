Boston Red Sox, LA Rams, Klutch Sports Group and PwC Execs Discuss Sports Leadership During COVID-19

The final episode of Variety’s Rebooting The Entertainment Industry series, sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The “Sports Leadership Vision During COVID-19” episode will be moderated by Jay Tucker, Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports (MEMES) at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, and features panelists Adam Grossman, Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management; Fara Leff, Chief Operating Officer, Klutch Sports Group (clients include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons); Marissa Daly, VP and GM Media, Los Angeles Rams; and Mark McCaffrey, Partner and U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry Leader, PwC.

Panelists will discuss the major efforts that sports organizations are utilizing to play during the global pandemic. The conversation will also explore audience response to the restart of games and the vision of the future for in-person attendance at sports events.

The virtual event is free to attend but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries

