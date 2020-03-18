×

Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tennessee, has been postponed due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, originally scheduled to take place June 11–14 at Great Stage Park, has been moved to the weekend of September 24–27.

The Bonnaroo 2020 lineup was announced in January. Artists on the bill included Tame Impala, Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany Howard.

The initial postponement announcement reads in full: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.

Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.

– ❤️ Bonnaroo”

The scheduled lineup for June featured:

Thursday, June 11: Grand Ole Opry Feat. Special Guests, Andy Frasco, Larkin Poe, The Regrettes and more.

Friday, June 12: Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper and more.

Saturday, June 13: Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.

Sunday, June 14,: Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and more.

 

More From Our Brands

