Variety to Host Q&A With the Cast and Creators of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Celebrating 200 Episodes

“Bob’s Burgers” stars and creators Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will come together for a panel discussion to celebrate the show’s 200th episode in the Variety Streaming Room on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

The Q&A panel, moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider, will discuss series highlights, collaborative efforts between the cast and creators and a look at the upcoming 200th episode.

The panel is in partnership with 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual Q&A and conversation here.