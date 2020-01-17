Bob Iger’s Disney Compensation Drops to $47.5 Million in 2019

Disney chief Bob Iger saw his compensation for 2019 drop to $47.5 million, a 28% decline from his 2018 pay package.

Disney’s leader earned $3 million in salary and a $21.8 million bonus, plus another $10 million in stock awards and $9.6 million in stock options, Disney disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

Iger opted to forgo another $5 million special bonus that he was due to receive under a previous employment contract. Iger faced criticism last year over concerns about excessive CEO pay when he received a windfall of stock awards and bonus coin after agreeing to renew his contract as CEO through the end of 2021 in connection with Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

More to come