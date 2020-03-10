BMI Postpones Latin Music Awards

BMI has postponed its Latin music awards, which had been scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. The event is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

“The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority,” the performing rights organization said in a statement, “and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President’s Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators. BMI will continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis.”

BMI POSPONE LOS PREMIOS LATINOS (Los Angeles — 10 de Marzo de 2020) La salud y seguridad de nuestros empleados y afiliados es nuestra prioridad principal y, como resultado, BMI pospondrá su próxima ceremonia de Premios Latinos, inicialmente programada para el 31 de marzo en Los Ángeles. Planeamos volver a programar los Premios Latinos con una nueva fecha y estamos deseosos de rendir homenaje a Wisin y Yandel con nuestro premio Presidencial y celebrar a nuestra talentosa familia de creadores de la música latina. BMI seguirá evaluando caso por caso todos los eventos próximos.