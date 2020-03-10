×

BMI Postpones Latin Music Awards

Variety Staff

BMI has postponed its Latin music awards, which had been scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. The event is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

“The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority,” the performing rights organization said in a statement, “and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President’s Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators.  BMI will continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis.”

BMI POSPONE LOS PREMIOS LATINOS  (Los Angeles — 10 de Marzo de 2020) La salud y seguridad de nuestros empleados y afiliados es nuestra prioridad principal y, como resultado, BMI pospondrá su próxima ceremonia de Premios Latinos, inicialmente programada para el 31 de marzo en Los Ángeles. Planeamos volver a programar los Premios Latinos con una nueva fecha y estamos deseosos de rendir homenaje a Wisin y Yandel con nuestro premio Presidencial y celebrar a nuestra talentosa familia de creadores de la música latina. BMI seguirá evaluando caso por caso todos los eventos próximos.

