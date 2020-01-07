Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Catalog From Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge

Hipgnosis Songs announced Tuesday that it has acquired a music catalog from Blink-182 co-founder and former frontman Tom DeLonge. According to the announcement, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of DeLonge’s copyrights on this catalog, which consists of 157 songs.

Blink were one of the most popular rock bands to emerge in the 1990s, particularly its 1999 album “Enema of the State,” which has sold a reported 15 million copies worldwide with singles like “What’s My Age Again?,” “All the Small Things” and “Adam’s Song”; its follow-up “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” has sold a reported 14 million copies worldwide and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. Canada and Germany. After leaving Blink-182 in 2004, DeLonge started the band Angels and Airwaves, which has released five albums todate, and also participated in a Blink reunion in 2011.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “The influence of Blink-182 on today’s artists is massive. If you’re under 27 years old and making music they are a seminal band. They had angst, they had energy, they had humor but most importantly they had incredible songs and Tom is at the core of that. It’s an honour to welcome him into the Hipgnosis Family.”

DeLonge said: “It is an honor to have been playing music for so many years and to be in a position to partner with the great team at Hipgnosis to support my work. This is now a perfect opportunity for me to not only celebrate my past, but to also give me the foundation to create more music for many decades to come.”

Founded last year by Mercuriades and Chic cofounder Nile Rodgers, Hignosis has acquired full or partial stakes in the catalogs of many songwriters who have enjoyed multiple global hits, including The Chainsmokers, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, Poo Bear, the late Chic co-founder Bernard Edwards, Johnta Austin and Sean Garrett. Its holdings now include more than 6,000 songs worth more than $1.3 billion, it told investors earlier this year, and its recent acquisitions have driven that number even higher.

Last month alone, Hipgnosis has announced the acquisition of catalogs from hit songwriters Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent), Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles), Savan Kotecha (Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Directon), Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy), Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, Pink), the band Kaiser Chiefs and producer Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam).