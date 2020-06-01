What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday, by #TheShowMustBePaused

The call for Blackout Tuesday — in which the music industry will basically stop everyday operations to protest police violence against the black community — rose so quickly over the weekend that many people are uncertain what the day is intended to accomplish.
#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Records exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted several calls to action listed below, including a reading list called “Anti-Racism Resources.“
“Tuesday, June 2 nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominatnly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable. … This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.”
In the meantime, the organization recommends:
- If you have been impacted by the recent events, take a break – there is a lot going on and sometimes we all just need a minute. Take that minute.
- Help the family of George Floyd HERE.
- Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.
- Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.
- Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.
- Visit Movement For Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.
- Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Click HERE.
- Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.