What the Music Industry Can Do to Show Solidarity on Blackout Tuesday, by #TheShowMustBePaused

The call for Blackout Tuesday — in which the music industry will basically stop everyday operations to protest police violence against the black community — rose so quickly over the weekend that many people are uncertain what the day is intended to accomplish.

#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Records exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted several calls to action listed below, including a reading list called “Anti-Racism Resources.“

“Tuesday, June 2 nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominatnly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable. … This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.”

Read their full message here.

In the meantime, the organization recommends: