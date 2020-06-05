Bank Robber Music, Rough Trade Publishing Release 90-Artist Compilation Benefitting Black Visions

Independent artists from around the world will be featured on a new compilation called “Talk – Action = Zero,” which pays tribute to black Americans who have been died due to police brutality. “Talk – Action = Zero” is out today (Friday, June 5) exclusively on Bandcamp — which today is waiving its sales fee, meaning all money will go to Black Visions, which will receive all proceeds from the album. The album was curated by Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing in just a few days.

The compilation was created in reaction to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the other acts of violence against the black population due to systemic racism, white supremacy and police brutality.

The album features over 90 songs, including previously unreleased music from Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave, and Crashing Hotels, as well as contributions from Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Sulene, Superchunk, and Damon & Naomi, as well as featured demos, vintage cuts and live recordings.

All proceeds will benefit Black Visions Collective, a black-run organization based in Minnesota that aims to develop Minnesota’s emerging black leadership, heal the black community through justice, support the local LGBTQA community, organize powerful, strategic campaigns and build movements from the ground up. Black Visions Collective also hosts talks, art exhibitions and celebrations to boost the voices of black and LGBTQA people and build a larger sense of community in Minnesota. For more information about Black Visions Collective, visit blackvisionsmn.org/.

Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music states “We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture. The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation; We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action.”

According to the announcement, the compilation was assembled and completed in less than a week, based on the eagerness of so many artists to contribute to take action by making a unified statement against white supremacy, racism and police brutality while actively raising funds for a pro-black organization. The track list is comprised mostly of artists who work directly with Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing.