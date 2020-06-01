Black Lives Matter: 16 Organizations That Are Bailing Out Protestors

George Floyd. Tony McDade. Breonna Taylor. These are the names of just three Black people who have been killed by police officers since the beginning of the year. Since their deaths, powerful and peaceful protests against police brutality have swept the country. Police officers have arrested thousands of demonstrators, and organizations nationwide are raising funds for their bails.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has raised $20 million in a matter of days and is now directing donations to other bail funds across the country. Support the Black Lives Matter movement by donating to any of these 16 community bail funds.

Atlanta Solidarity Fund: The Atlanta Solidarity Fund bails out activists who are arrested for participating in social justice movements, and helps them get access to lawyers.

The Bail Project: The Bail Project is a national nonprofit organization that pays bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence. You can follow them here.

Black Visions Collective: Black Visions Collective is a Minnesota-based organization dedicated to Black liberation. Learn more here.

Chicago Community Bond Fund: The CCBF pays bond for people charged with crimes in Cook County, Ill.. Follow them here.

Emergency Relief Fund: The Emergency Relief Fund is a mutual aid fund dedicated to getting LGBTQ+ and medically vulnerable individuals out of Rikers Island and ICE detention. You can follow them on Instagram here.

Hawai’i Community Bail Fund: The HCBF posts bail for those in need and the most impacted by the systemically racist practice of punitive pre-trial detention and mass incarceration.

Kansas City Community Bail Fund: The KC Community Bail Fund’s mission is to give those who cannot afford bail a fighting chance at getting a positive outcome in their case rather than be persuaded to plead out through the use of a revolving fund. Follow them here.

Las Vegas Freedom Fund: The Vegas Freedom Fund was founded in 2018 in an effort to combat mass incarceration in Clark County, Nev.

Louisville Community Bail Fund: The Louisville Community Bail Fund exists to not only bail out people, but to provide post-release support, like getting them fed and to a safe place.

The Massachusetts Bail Fund: The Massachusetts Bail Fund posts bails up to $2,000 in Essex & Suffolk Counties in Massachusetts.

National Bail Out: National Bail Out works to end systems of mass incarceration and to reunite families. You can follow them here.

People’s Breakfast Oakland: People’s Breakfast is a Black organization serving the communities of Oakland, Calif. You can follow them here.

Philadelphia Community Bail Fund: The mission of this fund is to end cash bail in Philadelphia. Until that day, the group posts bail for its neighbors who cannot afford to pay. You can follow them here.

Richmond Community Bail Fund: The Richmond Community Bail Fund exists to restore the presumption of innocence to defendants so they don’t lose their jobs, families and critical services while also reducing the financial burden on the community of detaining citizens prior to their days in court.

Reclaim The Block: Reclaim The Block is coalition to demand that Minneapolis divest from policing and invest in long-term alternatives. Follow them here.

Tucson Second Chance Community Bail Fund: The TSCCBF was established to address the disproportionate impact of the cash bail system on communities of color and vulnerable populations in Pima County, Ariz.