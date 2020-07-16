Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Producer Mike WiLL Made-It Returns to Warner Chappell Publishing

Warner Chappell Music announced today that it has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter-executive Mike WiLL Made-It, who has helmed hits for Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Young Thug and many others.

The signing marks the return to Warner Chappell for the hitmaker, who helmed such recent hits as Kane Brown’s “Be Like That” (featuring Swae Lee) and Polo G’s “Go Stupid” and “Dollaz On My Head,” as well as Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Future’s “Turn on the Lights,” Rihanna’s “Pour It Up,” Juicy J’s “Bandz a Make Her Dance,” Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop” and many more.

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press (pictured above, center, with Mike WiLL, left, and WiLL’s manager DJ), said: “Mike is one of the most talented and accomplished producer-songwriters of our time, with some of the biggest hip-hop and pop anthems of the past decade under his name. From the creation of our joint venture with Ear Drummer Entertainment to the development of new talent, Mike’s been a long-time business partner and close friend. I can’t wait to see what we’ll do together in his next chapter at Warner Chappell.”

Mike WiLL said: “I’m happy to work with Ryan Press and the rest of the Warner Chappell team. I believe that we’ve built one of the biggest joint ventures of our time, and we’re just getting started. I created Ear Drummer by taking risks and treating everyone like family, and I recognize the importance of collaborating with like-minded people. Press and I have been in sync since 2012. He’s prioritized building a team of music lovers first and foremost, which is so important to me. Warner Chappell understands what it takes to support and realize the dreams and ideas of songwriters and artists, and for these reasons, I’m so proud to combine our powerhouse teams.”

In 2017, Mike WiLL Made-It released his debut studio album, “Ransom 2,” which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, YG, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Chief Keef, and others. Alongside his own music, he also founded and runs Ear Drummer Entertainment, comprising artists, producers, and songwriters developed under Mike’s tutelage, including Warner Chappell’s 30 Roc and Rae Sremmurd.