Baz Luhrmann, the Cast & Creatives of ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Reunite for Exclusive Q&A Oct. 26

Variety will host an exclusive Q&A with the cast and creatives of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” plus the premiere of a never-before-seen music video of “Come What May” in the Variety Streaming Room on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety’s Gordon Cox, features cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and Sahr Ngaujah alongside creative team members Alex Timbers (Director), John Logan (Book), Justin Levine (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator) and Sonya Tayeh (Choreographer), to discuss the behind-the-scenes journey that brought Baz Luhrmann’s film to Broadway. Luhrmann will kick off the conversation to share his perspective on the process of adapting his work for the stage.

The virtual event will conclude with the premiere of a new music video of “Come What May,” featuring Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit.

The event is free to attend but requires registration: variety.com/moulinrougethemusical

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.