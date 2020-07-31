BAFTA Television Award Winners List: Live Updates

The annual Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards are kicking off — and it’s an unprecedented edition for an unprecedented year.

As a physical ceremony is not possible because of the coronavirus pandemic, the BAFTAs are broadcasting from a closed studio with winners accepting awards virtually. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar — who took over in June from producer Pippa Harris — told Variety it was important for the org to “celebrate the brilliance and the importance of television” during the crisis.

HBO and Sky’s nuclear drama “Chernobyl” leads the nominations, followed by Netflix hit “The Crown,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC and Amazon-backed comedy “Fleabag” and BBC and Netflix thriller “Giri/Haji.”

Several of the nominees participated in an at-home photoshoot coordinated by acclaimed photographer Rankin earlier this week.

After an introduction by host Richard Aoyade, comedian Tim Minchin kicked off festivities with a piano performance backed up by a trio of singers. “No one’s stronger than an artist in a crisis,” sang Minchin. “Come hell or high water, pandemic or disorder, we will stand up to give each other prizes. But there’s no one to applaud me, who am I? No camera to record these real tears that I cry.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal from “Normal People” are presenting the BAFTA for best entertainment performance.

And the BAFTA goes to “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.” “This award means so much to people who look like me and sound like me,” says Gilligan in his acceptance speech.

Next up is best entertainment program, presented by Broadway performer Billy Porter.

And the BAFTA goes to “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Himesh Patel from “EastEnders” and “Yesterday” is presenting supporting actress. And the BAFTA goes to Naomie Ackie for “The End of the F—ing World.”

Addressing “wild-hearted talent and enchanted humanity,” Jeff Goldblum is presenting the Reality and Constructed Factual category. “When they phoned me about this invitation I said BAFTA? I hafta,” he quipped.

“Race Across The World” wins.

Will Sharpe wins supporting actor BAFTA for “Giri/Haji.” “It was enough for me to get the opportunity to play the role,” says Sharpe.

Kermit and Miss Piggy are presenting the comedy entertainment program category.

“Taskmaster” wins the category.

A Virgin Media Must-See moment from “Gavin and Stacey” up now. The category is voted for by the public.

The female performance in a comedy program BAFTA goes to Sian Clifford for “Fleabag.”

“Oh wow. I don’t know if you can see, Phoebe. Oh my God. I don’t even believe in competition,” says Clifford, who is visibly emotional. “We are all winners here.”

Taraji P. Henson, Ruth Wilson, Matthew McConaughey and Grace Fori-Attah introducing BAFTA Special Award winner Idris Elba.

“I don’t believe that I’m very special. I’ve been given an opportunity and I’ve given that opportunity to other people,” says Elba. “It’s just part of my inheritance, and upbringing,” says Elba, referring to his roots in East London.

Presenting the features award is Irish comedian Aisling Bea, fresh off her BAFTA craft award.

Refresh this page for the latest awards updates.