Hasbro’s Adorable Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Is Already Sold Out on Disney’s Online Store

Todd Spangler

Baby Yoda - The Child Animatronic Edition by Hasbro – Star Wars The Mandalorian
CREDIT: Hasbro

The Force remains strong for toys based on Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus original series “The Mandalorian.”

Less than a day after becoming available for pre-order, Hasbro’s new $59.99 Baby Yoda animatronic toy is no longer available to order on Disney’s official online store: As of Friday morning, Shop Disney listed the it as “sold out.” Amazon has a listing for the toy but says it’s “currently unavailable”; for now, other retailers including Target and Walmart are still accepting pre-orders.

Even if fans of Baby Yoda (who is officially called “The Child”) are able to pre-order the animatronic toy, it won’t be shipping until December 2020.

Hasbro’s The Child Animatronic Edition features over 25 sound and motion combinations, including Baby Yoda issuing happy and excited sounds, giggles and babbles while the figure’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and his eyes open and close.

The battery-powered toy is activated by touching the top of The Child’s head. Patting its head three times enables “Force activation,” in which the animatronic toy will raise its arm, close its eyes, and sigh as if using The Force. Baby Yoda also can take a nap: If you lay the toy down flat, it will close its eyes and take a “Force nap.”

Lucasfilm will show off Hasbro’s The Child animatronic toy alongside a line of other new Star Wars toys, games and merchandise at the New York Toy Fair, which runs Feb. 22-25. The lineup includes:

  • A LEGO construction set featuring the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ship and Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child building kit
  • Star Wars Trouble: The Mandalorian Edition game and Star Wars Operation: The Mandalorian Edition games from Hasbro
  • Previously announced items featuring The Child from Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, Build-A-Bear, Shop Disney and more, some of which went on pre-sale starting late last year (expected to ship starting next month)

The enduring hype over and demand for Baby Yoda merch shows that Disney’s decision to hold back products inspired by The Child — to preserve the character reveal in “The Mandalorian” — wasn’t a fatal error after all.

“Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new Star Wars story has been a tremendous opportunity,” Jon Favreau, creator of “The Mandalorian,” said in a statement. “And holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as ‘Baby Yoda’ together. This is something special in the age of spoilers. I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.”

“Baby Yoda” was the No. 1 trending “baby” search on Google in the U.S. last year. Pre-orders of The Child topped best-seller charts at retailers including Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com. Funko earlier this month announced its The Child Pop! bobblehead was the top-selling pre-order figure of all-time.

On Friday, Hasbro announced multiyear license agreements with Disney to continue to develop a wide range of toys and games for characters from Marvel (including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther) and Star Wars (including “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “The Mandalorian”) universes.

Hasbro’s Baby Yoda animatronic toy was unveiled Thursday on ABC’s “GMA”:

  • Baby Yoda - The Child Animatronic

