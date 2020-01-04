Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman, More Rally to Support Australia as Wildfires Rage

As massive wildfires ravage Australia, celebrities are making donations to organizations that support fire relief and urging their followers on social media to do so as well.
Pink posted a list of organizations that her followers can donate to, and pledged to donate $500,000 to the local fire services.
“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she wrote.
Australian native Nicole Kidman posted the same list and added her pledge of $500,000, writing that “our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”
Hugh Jackman, another Aussie, posted a photo of with links to organizations receiving donations, with the caption “How can you help?”
“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness wrote that his “heart has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there…Go to the link in my bio & donate to Celeste Barber’s Australia fundraiser & if you’re in a position to donate that would be very much appreicated.”
View this post on Instagram
After having had the chance to film a special episode of @queereye in Yass, Australia in 2018 I fell in love. My heart has been broken these last days watching the situation deteriorate there. The people, animals, and spirit of Australia is so beautifully unique & seeing how much everyone has banded together to help is major especially @celestebarber and everything shes has done to raise funds for her country in this crisis. Go to the link in my bio & donate to @celestebarber Australia fundraiser & if you’re in a position to donate anything that would be a very much appreciated. It’s estimated over 480 MILLION animals are dead & as fires are continuing to grow. They will surly need all the support they can get 🏳️🌈
Nick Kroll teamed with Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service to “combat the terrible fires ravaging Australia.”
View this post on Instagram
@joeledgerton and I are raising money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (@nswrfs) to combat the the terrible fires ravaging Australia. Link in Bio and here. Pass along!!! #fightfirewithafiver https://quickweb.westpac.com.au/OnlinePaymentServlet?cd_community=NSWRFS&cd_currency=AUD&cd_supplier_business=DONATIONS&action=EnterDetails
Simu Liu, who stars in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi,” which is filming in Australia, tweeted on Friday “a reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!”
Some, like Sharon Stone and Ellen DeGeneres, reposted climate activist Greta Thunberg’s post about Australia with message of support.
View this post on Instagram
My my heartfelt prayers for relief from the fires in Australia. Sharon Posted @withrepost • @gretathunberg Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires. #Australia #Fires #ReliefForAustrailia
View this post on Instagram
#repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
The Royal Family released a statement from Queen Elizabeth, who wrote, “I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.”
View this post on Instagram
Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians: "I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time. Elizabeth R"
More messages of support below.
View this post on Instagram
#Australia. I’m not sure a picture could better sum up the fear and devastation more succinctly. I’m no expert but from the messages and reading I’ve done on the subject, mismanagement of forest underbrush back-burning in the winter months and overall water resources have helped create a perfect storm in the face of this drought. I hope there is a silver lining and important lessons learned from the ongoing catastrophes once the dust settles. One of my biggest fears as a kid was fires and ironically enough, my mom was a firefighter. Maybe one created the other. Hoping for safety and refuge for all my human and animal friends down under. Feel free to put links and info to good charities and support groups in the comments below.