AT&T Misses Q1 Revenue Targets, Citing COVID-19 and Declines at WarnerMedia and Pay-TV Unit

AT&T missed revenue and earnings estimates for the first quarter of 2020, with a 4.6% top-line decline driven by lower revenue at WarnerMedia and ongoing losses in its pay-TV biz.

The telco reported Q1 revenue of $42.8 billion and net income of $4.6 billion (63 cents per share). Wall Street consensus estimates pegged revenue at $44.15 billion and EPS at 85 cents.

The lower-than-expected revenue was “primarily due to declines at WarnerMedia reflecting strong theatrical carryover revenues in the first quarter of 2019,” as well as continued declines in video subscriptions and legacy services.

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced earnings per share by 5 cents in the first quarter, Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, said in announcing earnings. Backing out the impact of the cornavirus crisis, “the quarter was about what we expected — strong wireless numbers that covered the HBO Max investment, and produced stable EBITDA and EBITDA margins.”

WarnerMedia had $7.4 billion in revenue in Q1, down 12.2% from $8.4 billion from a year earlier. Turner revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.2 billion, down 8.2%, driven by lower ad revenue primarily from the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament.

AT&T had approximately 19.4 million video connections at the end of March — down 1 million sequentially. The included a net loss of of 897,000 subs for DirecTV and AT&T TV, the telco’s broadband-delivered pay-TV service. Subscribers to the AT&T TV Now over-the-top video service declined by 138,000.

A day earlier, WarnerMedia announced May 27 as the launch date for HBO Max, its super-sized subscription video service engineered to battle Netflix, Hulu and others. AT&T will bundle HBO Max with its most expensive TV, wireless and internet plans and offer free trials for most other customers ranging from one to 12 months. In addition, HBO subs on DirecTV and other AT&T TV services will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max.

AT&T last month warned investors that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a material impact on the business but said “due to the evolving nature of this situation, we are not able at this time to estimate the impact on our financial or operational results.”

