Atlantic Promotes Brandon Davis, Jeff Levin, Riggs Morales to Senior VPs of A&R

Atlantic Records has announced the promotion of three of its top A&R execs: Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin have both been upped to Senior Vice President, A&R, while Riggs Morales has been named Senior Vice President, A&R & Artist Development. Morales, who is based in New York, reports to Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, while Davis and Levin, who are both based in Los Angeles, report to Atlantic President of A&R Pete Ganbarg.

“Brandon, Jeff, and Riggs are three of the most astute and accomplished A&R execs in the business,” said Craig Kallman and Pete Ganbarg. “From ‘Hamilton’ to Lizzo, from ‘The Greatest Showman’ to Melanie Martinez, they’ve been behind some of the most important and diverse artists and projects we’ve championed over the past few years. What they have in common is not only great ears, but the ability to discover original talent, nurture artists, and foster true creative thinkers over the long haul, helping build real careers and develop game-changing releases.”

Davis joined Atlantic nine years ago as an assistant in the A&R department. In 2015, he partnered with producer Ricky Reed to sign and develop Lizzo. Among his other projects, Davis helped A&R the smash original soundtrack album for “The Greatest Showman,” the world’s best-selling album of 2018, as well as serving as Associate Producer on “The Greatest Showman Reimagined.” Davis was named one of Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers.

Levin started at Atlantic in 2010 and has since A&R’d a wide range of artists across Warner Music Group. Among his signings is Melanie Martinez, whose platinum debut album yielded a dozen platinum or gold singles. Most recently, he A&R’d Ben Platt’s debut album, “Sing to Me Instead,” and signed Oliver Tree, who scored a gold single with “Alien Boy.” In addition, Levin has worked with Warner Chappell Music, A&R’ing the multi-platinum single, “Me Myself and I” by G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha, as well as signing Logic to a worldwide publishing deal. Levin also A&R’d Rexha’s debut album, which included the platinum single, “I’m A Mess.”

Morales joined Atlantic in 2014, where he guided Grammy-nominated releases from Wiz Khalifa and Janelle Monáe as well as the signing of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical, “Hamilton,” on which he served as Associate Producer. The album is now 6x platinum with 21 RIAA gold and platinum singles. Prior to Atlantic, Morales served as VP of A&R for Eminem’s Shady Records, where he was A&R on the label’s seminal releases, including “8 Mile,” 50 Cent’s “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and Eminem’s “Recovery.” He began his career as a music journalist, writing for The Fader and Vibe and serving as a music editor at The Source. His recent signings includes acclaimed singer/songwriter Tayla Parx.