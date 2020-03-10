ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference — formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
“For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” a statement from the performing rights organization reads. “Out of consideration for the health and safety of our members and all other participants, and due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the determination has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.
“We are exploring other ways of gathering our music creator community, whether in person or virtually, at a later date and hope to share more on that soon. In the meantime, all registered attendees will be eligible for a full registration refund.”
The conference was scheduled to take place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles with more than 40 different panels aimed at songwriters, composers, artists and producers.
Scheduled panelists included ASCAP president and veteran singer-songwriter-actor Paul Williams, Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson, singer-songwriter-producers Jason Mraz, Stefan Johnson and Steph Jones, among dozens of others listed below.
- Amy Allen (“Without Me,” Halsey; “Back to You,” Selena Gomez)
- DJ Aryay (“Tied Up,” Major Lazer, “Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis)
- Poo Bear (“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay)
- Anthony Brown (“Trust in You,” “I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy)
- Darrell Brown (“You’ll Think of Me,” Keith Urban; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner)
- Bryan Calhoun (Creator, Music Business Toolbox and Head of Digital Strategy, Blueprint/Maverick)
- Jekalyn Carr (“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”)
- Sue Drew (General Manager, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music)
- Hillel Frankel (Partner, Mandell Menkes LLC)
- Emile Ghantous (“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Again,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown)
- Garret Nash (Gnash) (“i hate u i love u,” “Lights Down Low”)
- Ari Herstand (singer-songwriter and author, How to Make It in the New Music Business)
- IN-Q (“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU)
- Daymond John (“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker)
- Blu June (“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Stay,” DJ Khaled))
- Mickey Karbal (“Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis; “Hold Me Down,” Anjulie)
- Michelle Lewis (composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Girls)
- Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Bed,” Rihanna)
- Suzy Shinn (“Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Panic! at the Disco; “The Last of the Real Ones,” Fall Out Boy)
- Daphne Willis (‘Do it Like This;” “Slow Burn” from Empire)
- Malik Yusef (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé; “All Day,” Kanye West)