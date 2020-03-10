ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference — formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

“For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” a statement from the performing rights organization reads. “Out of consideration for the health and safety of our members and all other participants, and due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the determination has been made to cancel the 2020 ASCAP Experience.

“We are exploring other ways of gathering our music creator community, whether in person or virtually, at a later date and hope to share more on that soon. In the meantime, all registered attendees will be eligible for a full registration refund.”

The conference was scheduled to take place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles with more than 40 different panels aimed at songwriters, composers, artists and producers.

Scheduled panelists included ASCAP president and veteran singer-songwriter-actor Paul Williams, Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson, singer-songwriter-producers Jason Mraz, Stefan Johnson and Steph Jones, among dozens of others listed below.