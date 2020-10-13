Variety and Artists Den Partner for Music Performance Series ‘Live From My Den’

Variety and Artists Den have announced “Live From My Den,” an all-new digital series showcasing today’s top artists performing live from the creative spaces of their own homes, studios and cities that are meaningful to them.

New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week on Variety.com, beginning Friday, Oct. 16, with an exclusive performance and interview with eight-time Latin Grammy Award nominee and one-time Grammy nominee Sebastián Yatra.

“Variety is excited to be partnering with Artists Den and to provide a platform for both emerging and established artists,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s Executive Editor, Music. “As we live through these challenging times, music is connecting with the general public in a more intimate way and Artists Den is the perfect vehicle to bring those songs home.”

“Live From My Den” will feature a wide range of artists and musical genres. Among the performers are two-time BRIT Award winner and Grammy nominee Aloe Blacc, Phantogram, Glass Animals, Pink Sweat$, Foster the People and many more. Along with live performances, guest artists will answer fan questions and show off their home recording studios, instruments and locations tied to their favorite songs. With its intimate setting and approach, “Live From My Den” offers fans a unique audio-visual experience paired with the storytelling and quality that has made Artists Den a global destination for more than a decade.

“Artists Den is excited to partner with Variety on this new series,” says Artists Den CEO and Founder Mark Lieberman. “We are thrilled to work together with this prestigious entertainment media company to broadly showcase these artists’ stories and intimate performances during this unique time. Having the support of Progressive, our series partner, and an additional partnership with Visa highlights both companies’ commitment to music and the telling the artists’ stories with Artists Den.”

Each episode of “Live From My Den” will highlight a local charity organization that’s important to the artist. In these unprecedented times, Artists Den and its partners will give back to the community by working alongside Delivering Good, a non-profit charity partner uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org.