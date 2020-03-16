Apple Staffer at Los Angeles Area Office Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee at Apple’s Culver City offices in Los Angeles has tested positive for coronavirus, the company has confirmed after Variety received reports from multiple sources over the weekend.

“A team member in our Culver City office has informed us they tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no symptoms when they were last in the office, and remains in self isolation at home,” a rep for Apple said in a statement. “We recognize this is a challenging time for our global community and our thoughts remain with those around the world personally affected by COVID-19 and the heroic medical professionals and researchers fighting it.”

The office remains open, although Apple CEO Tim Cook said last week the company had asked employees to work from home if their position allows while the company “deep cleans” its offices. Some Apple employees at the campus had been alerted about the were alerted via email on Saturday.

Apple says it has donated $15 million to the coronavirus worldwide response to date.

The news comes a day after news broke that Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, multiple sources told Variety. He is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center; UMG’s offices were evacuated late Friday when his illness was confirmed. The news has rattled West Coast power players who attended his 60th birthday celebration on Feb. 29 in Palm Springs, which sources say was attended by Apple CEO Tim Cook, veteran music manager Irving Azoff, and Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue.

Symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and shortness of breath, can appear up to two weeks after infection. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. A rep for Azoff did not immediately comment.