Dr. Anthony Fauci Quarantines Himself After Coronavirus Exposure

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House’s coronavirus task force, is quarantining himself after he made contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure was “low risk,” meaning he was not in close proximity to the infected person, according to CNN.

To be safe, he’ll stay at home and work remotely for 14 days, but it will be a “modified quarantine.” That means he may still go to this office at the National Institutes of Health, but he’ll be the only person there. He’ll also be tested for coronavirus every day, and his test on Saturday came back negative.

Next week, Fauci is expected to testify at a Senate hearing about the coronavirus pandemic. CNN reports that he’s likely to attend the meeting wearing a face mask, but the Senate committee is prepared to accommodate him if he needs to do it remotely.

Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, are also quarantining after interacting with Vice President Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller. She tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Redfield and Hahn will remotely testify at the Senate hearing.

Fauci has become something of an icon to the public during the coronavirus crisis. Brad Pitt even played him on the second episode of “Saturday Night Live at Home,” which Fauci called a “classy” portrayal.