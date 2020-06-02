Gov. Andrew Cuomo Slams NYC Mayor, Calls Unrest in City ‘Inexcusable’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took aim at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday following a night of scattered looting incidents in the city.

New York City saw numerous large-scale demonstrations on Monday sparked by the death of George Floyd, most of which were peaceful assemblies in Manhattan and Brooklyn. As night fell, however, sporadic looting broke out at the Macy’s department store in Herald Square and other spots including retail outlets along Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

Cuomo addressed the situation at his regular coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Cuomo noted that he has the power to “displace” the mayor but said that the problem was not so bad as to warrant such a dramatic step. Cuomo said de Blasio has so far declined his offer to have National Guard troops sent in to help stop looting and property damage.

“The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night,” Cuomo said. “Look at the videos — it was a disgrace.”

Cuomo and de Blasio have long had a tense relationship, which was underscored by Cuomo’s comments. “I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem and I don’t they’ve used enough police to address the situation. Because it’s inarguable that it was not addressed last night.”

Cuomo said de Blasio should have deployed more of the NYPD’s 38,000 officers to keep order in the city. For now, Cuomo is not prepared for overrule him on the use of the National Guard.

“The Mayor has said he can handle it with the NYPD,” Cuomo said. When pressed by reporters, Cuomo said the situation hadn’t deteriorated to the point where he needed to supersede the mayor’s authority. “That would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation. I don’t think that makes any sense,” he said.

(Pictured: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo)