×

AMC Networks Sets Carriage Deal With Dish, Sling TV Covering Linear and Streaming Channels

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Frances Lee McCain as Judge Chapak - Better Call Saul _ Season 5 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
CREDIT: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

AMC Networks has set a new carriage pact with Dish and Sling TV that expands the distribution of AMC’s growing portfolio of subscription streaming services.

The deal covers AMC’s six linear channels — AMC, SundanceTV, IFC, We TV, BBC America and BBC World News — as well as streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, Urban Movie Channel, the ad-free AMC Premiere offering and IFC Films Unlimited.

“We’re pleased to expand on our successful longtime partnership with DISH with the launch of our diverse portfolio of growing ad-free and targeted on-demand services and continued carriage of our linear networks,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “Much like our linear channels, our ad-free services provide passionate
audiences with exceptional content and new ways to innovate with valued distribution partners like Dish as our businesses evolve together.”

The deal is significant to AMC as Dish and Sling together have about 12 million subscribers. It comes amid a period of turbulence for major MVPDs as the loss of subscribers to cord-cutting and streaming alternatives is increasing at a faster pace that previously forecast for traditional MVPDs. The rate of decline has stirred renewed rumors about a merger of the nation’s two satcasters, Dish and DirecTV, which is now part of AT&T.

The deal also came together without any saber-rattling by AMC or Dish. In 2012, AMC channels were off Dish for four months while the sides battled it out over a legal settlement with AMC’s previous parent company, Cablevision Systems, over a carriage agreement for different set of channels.

(Pictured: AMC drama “Better Call Saul.”)

More Biz

  • Lauren Sivan Katherine Kendall Caitlin Dulany

    Five Harvey Weinstein Accusers Break Down the Historical Verdict (EXCLUSIVE)

    Before being found guilty by a jury and handcuffed on his way to jail, Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct, harassment, assault or rape by at least 100 women. On Monday morning, the possibility of Weinstein being imprisoned seemed impossible, to some. How could one of Hollywood’s most powerful men end up behind bars? [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Harvey Weinstein Taken to Bellevue Hospital With Chest Pains

    Harvey Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Monday after complaining of chest pains, according to his representative. Weinstein was supposed to be transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, but was diverted to Bellevue. Weinstein was remanded into custody on Monday morning after a jury convicted him on charges of sexual assault [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Weinstein Guilty Verdict Sends a Message to Victims and Prosecutors

    The verdict in the Harvey Weinstein trial will send a message to victims and prosecutors that difficult cases can be won, legal experts said on Monday. Weinstein was convicted on Monday morning of committing a “criminal sexual act” and third-degree rape, following a six-week trial in New York Supreme Court. He faces five to 25 [...]

  • Tarana Burke

    #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke on Weinstein Verdict: 'Implications Reverberate Far Beyond Hollywood'

    Tarana Burke, the activist who founded the “Me Too” movement, issued a statement in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on Monday. Burke begins her statement by saying, ““Today, a jury confirmed what we all know: Harvey Weinstein committed sexual assault.” She then decries the “incredibly narrow and unjust set of laws governing sexual assault,” blaming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad