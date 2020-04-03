Ambassador Theatre Group Suspends U.K. Performances Until May 31

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ambassador Theatre Group announced Friday that all performances at ATG venues, which host some of the West End’s biggest musicals, have been suspended until May 31.

The London venues impacted by the closure include: Apollo Victoria Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre, Lyceum Theatre and Savoy Theatre. The shows affected include “The Lion King,” “9 to 5 The Musical,” “Pretty Woman,” “The Woman In Black” and “Wicked.”

It had previously been announced that all West End shows had been postponed through April 26, but that date has now been extended as the U.K. battles the COVID-19 outbreak.

The theaters have been closed since March 16 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson first told Brits to avoid all social venues, including theaters, pubs and clubs. Further lockdown measures went into effect March 23.

The group said it will be contacting all affected customers next week for assistance in exchanging for new performances at a later date or sending credit vouchers for bookings.

The West End went dark on March 16, with close to 50 productions affected. However, theater is slowly adapting to the lockdown, with successful online initiatives so far staged by the National Theatre, as well as a YouTube channel of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals set to go live Friday night.