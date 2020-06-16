‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Homecoming,’ ‘Ted Bundy,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Tales From the Loop,’ ‘Carnival Row’ Composers to Join Variety Streaming Room

Composers Emile Mosseri (“Homecoming” Season 2), Ariel Marx (“Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer”), Faith Soloway (“Transparent: Musicale Finale”), Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 3), Paul Leonard-Morgan (“Tales From the Loop”), and Nathan Barr (“Carnival Row”) will participate in a Q&A on June 29 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET in the “Variety Streaming Room” presented by Amazon.

The virtual conversation will highlight clips from each of the composer’s respective series and spotlight how they created scores to match the show’s story.

The “Variety Streaming Room” is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual conversation here: https://variety.com/amazonroundtable.