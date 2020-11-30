M88 Adds Managers Alexa Daniel and Gerald Lee (EXCLUSIVE)

Managers Alexa Daniel and Gerald Lee have joined M88, a full-service representation firm founded by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King.

Beginning their careers in the talent department at WME, Daniel and Lee work with Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Naomi Scott, Riz Ahmed, Gemma Chan, Caleb McLaughlin, Sullivan Stapleton, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Corey Calliet. Daniel and Lee also recently signed digital content creator Katie Florence, who will make her on-screen debut in the UMC streaming series “Millennials,” after launching the popular Instagram and TikTok franchise “The Kouncil.”

“I loved working with Alexa and Gerald since our time at WME. They are remarkably talented individuals and I deeply admire their drive and determination to progress our business forward,” Sun said of the new additions. “Their skillset, mentality and vision for the future of our industry are a perfect addition to our M88 team.”

Sun and King launched M88 in August, with the intention to “amplify the voices of artists and creators from the global new majority.” Sun leads the firm as president, managing partner and co-founder, while King’s multi-platform media company Macro is majority-owner in the venture.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/partner at WME and now as founder and CEO of MACRO,” Sun said when the partnership was announced. “He is a unique force in the industry, and someone I deeply admire as a colleague and close confidante. Given our aligned values and shared history, this partnership is a natural evolution and necessary step.”

“His keen eye for talent, passion and advocacy for artists and authenticity and his deal making prowess are undeniable,” King said, echoing the sentiment. “Additionally, he is an exceptional executive and leader who completely aligns with the mission and values of MACRO in life and practice. We look forward to growing and building with him.”

In addition to Sun and King, Gaby Mena, Jelani Johnson and Oronde Garrett serve as partners at M88 — which gets its “M” from Macro and uses the “88” as a nod to Sun’s Chinese heritage. The firm’s roster of all-star talent also includes Ryan Coogler, Marsai Martin, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Blitz “The Ambassador” Bazawule, Eboni Freeman, Herizen F. Guardiola, Issa López, Kofi Siriboe, Van Lathan, Folake Olowofoyeku and Luke James.