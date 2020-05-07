LeBron James, Taylor Swift and More Celebrities Rally for Justice in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

Celebrities have taken to social media to express outrage and demand justice for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot by two white men with ties to law enforcement while jogging in February.

Arbery was chased and shot on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Ga. Police have identified the men who gunned down Arbery as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. The two were arrested on Thursday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 10 weeks after the shooting.

LeBron James was among those who spoke out against the murder on Twitter, writing “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man!”

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Taylor Swift expressed her outrage over the killing, calling it “senseless, cold blooded, [and] racially motivated.”

I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 7, 2020

Director Ava DuVernay provided a call to action, imploring others to join in demanding Waycross county district attorney George Barnhill resign for making no charges or arrests. “Let’s voice outrage beyond posting his picture on social media,” she wrote.

Let’s voice outrage beyond posting his picture on social media. Among other things, District Attorney George Barnhill must RESIGN. Text JUSTICE to 55156. Dial 912-554-7200 to make your voice heard. Follow: @ColorofChange@Georgia_NAACP⁩ #JusticeforAhmaud #IrunwithMaud pic.twitter.com/RdOkCVfr12 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 7, 2020

Olivia Wilde shared details for a distance run taking place on Friday to honor Arbery on what would’ve been his 26th birthday. The dedication run was created by Jason Vaughn, Arbery’s high school football coach, with 2.23 miles representing the date of Arbery’s death.

Tomorrow would have been #AhmaudArbery’s 26th birthday. Run with me to honor him and raise awareness about racism and injustice in this country. #IrunwithMaud pic.twitter.com/q6xfQwoSnq — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 7, 2020

Other celebrities, such as Pusha T and Pedro Pascal, have shared a petition that demands justice for Arbery’s murder. As of this writing, the petition has garnered 1,316,800 signatures of a goal of 1,500,000.

See more reactions below.

Murderers should be arrested. Georgia citizens, call your local legislation and demand they hold Tom Durden (District Attorney) as accountable as the #McMichaels who murdered #AhmaudArbery. Officials will pass the buck until this disappears. Don't let them.#BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/G9GliwITZC — Hannah Hart (@harto) May 7, 2020

I am so tired…and so angry…

Remember his name #AhmaudArbery — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) May 6, 2020

If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery. pic.twitter.com/VyYaVK4NQY — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 7, 2020

If #AhmaudArbery had been white & his killers black they would be behind bars charged with murder. Ahmaud was an innocent young man loved by his family and had a bright future ahead. We have so much work to do on racism. #BlackLivesMatter — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) May 6, 2020