A+E Networks Sets ‘Mission to Honor’ and ‘Salute to Service’ Veterans Day Initiatives

A+E Networks has assembled a slate of initiatives to honor military veterans and their families in connection with Veterans Day and the upcoming “Salute to Service” special for History.

As part of the “Mission to Honor” effort, A+E set a first-ever partnership with Volunteers of America-Greater New York a grant to help refurbish and improve a residence for veterans in Harlem. The grant will benefit the East 119th Street Veterans Residence to revitalize common areas in the residence and to provide technological support to facilitate medical assistance amid the pandemic.

“As a New York-based global company it was important to lend a hand to veterans in our own backyard,” said A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri. “At a time when many are in profound need, here and across the country, we’re honored to partner with Volunteers of America-Greater New York to help enhance the Veterans residence and support those who have served us all so well.”

Across A+E Networks platforms, including History, A&E and Lifetime, Mission to Honor initiative will commemorate the service of and give thanks to veterans through on-air programming, custom vignettes, PSAs and special activations. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, History will air the “Variety’s Salute to Service” special featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Trace Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Tamron Hall and Morgan Freeman, among others, paying tribute to those who serve.

In a new iteration of the established Save Our History initiative, The History Channel has produced two short-form content pieces that spotlight the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, whose unbreakable codes helped the United States and Allied powers garner victory during World War II. The channel is also working with the Warrior Spirit Project to develop resources for teachers to share the stories of Samuel F. Sandoval, one of the four surviving Navajo Code Talkers, and his fellow Marines with students across the country.

Additionally, the Take a Veteran to School Day, an ongoing program that connects students with veterans, has been adjusted for a virtual format.

(Pictured: Bob Woodward at the 2019 “Salute to Service” event in New York)