Aaron Sorkin, Michaela Coel, Patty Jenkins, Chloé Zhao and More Join Variety’s Inaugural FYC Festival

Variety has announced programming for its virtual FYC Fest which includes keynotes and panels with this year’s award season film and TV contending talent, filmmakers, and content creators.

Variety FYC Fest runs from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 and includes morning and evening programming. The evening programming consists of roundtables for original screenplay, adapted screenplay and animated film. Among the participating panelists are Judd Apatow (“King of Staten Island”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Pete Docter (“Soul”) and Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”).

Each day is anchored with a Directors In Conversation keynote that includes director Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) paired with Academy Award-winning director, producer and writer Barry Jenkins, and Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of Chicago 7”) speaking with director and producer Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman 1984”).

In addition, the FYC Fest features a Meet the Makers panel centered on FX’s “A Teacher” with producer/star Kate Mara, star Nick Robinson and creator Hannah Fidel. HBO will host a Meet the Makers panel with top creators Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys, will keynote a conversation about the network and streamers’ upcoming slate and will examine overall trends in the industry.

More programming will be announced in the next week.

Premier sponsors include FX and HBO. Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Briarcliff Entertainment, Disney, Dreamworks Animation, Universal, Focus Features, HBO, Hulu, National Geographic, and Netflix are supporting partners of the event.

Variety FYC Fest is free to attend but registration is required. To see the complete agenda and register please visit here.