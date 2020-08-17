Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Love, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to Keynote Variety Sports & Entertainment Conversations

Variety’s Sports & Entertainment virtual conversations will air in the Variety Streaming Room on Aug. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. PT.

Green Bay Packers quarterback, two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers; Cleveland Cavaliers five-time All-Star and NBA champion Kevin Love; and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will keynote the event.

Rodgers will speak alongside his CAA football agent Ed Berry about their collaboration on assessing the best opportunities across sports, media, community service and more. Todd Burach, senior VP and senior relationship manager for City National Bank’s entertainment division, will interview the duo.

Love will discuss balancing athletic pursuits with his extensive commitment to mental health philanthropy through his Kevin Love Fund.

Engelbert’s conversation will focus on the WNBA’s social justice initiatives and advancing the league through COVID-19 disruptions.

Additionally, a Sports Storytelling Elite Roundtable will include Libby Geist, vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films and Original Content; Jeron Smith, CEO of Unanimous Media; Gotham Chopra, co-founder and chief creative officer of Religion of Sports; Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content for FS1 at Fox Sports; Greg Whiteley, executive producer of “Cheer” and “Last Chance U”; and Emilie Deutsch, VP of original programming and features at CBS Sports.

“The business of sports is more complex than ever during this time of uncertainty,” Burach said. “City National has a long history of supporting athletes and the sports community, and we’re proud to support them during this challenging time. We look forward to participating in Variety’s Sports and Entertainment event and discussing the important issues facing the industry today.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations spanning relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders, private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, and exclusive Q&As with creators and talent.

Registration is free, but required for access. Sign up here: variety.com/sportsentertainment