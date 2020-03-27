×

A2IM’s Indie Week and Libera Awards Go Virtual for 2020

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
A2IM
CREDIT: Courtesy of A2IM

In yet another sign of the times, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) today announced that the 2020 installment of its Indie Week conference — the world’s biggest gathering point specifically for the independent music community — is moving online this year, obviously due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which also includes the Libera Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the indie sector, will still take place June 15-18, 2020.

According to the announcement, “This first-of-its-kind global music conference will allow the organization to support the independent music community through educational and impactful programming, as well as through meaningful peer-to-peer connections. A2IM is grateful to its members, attendees, speakers, and performers who demonstrate time and again the importance of community.”

More information about the virtual Indie Week and Libera Awards event will be released soon. Please note that A2IM will be in contact in the coming weeks with all ticket holders regarding next steps. To follow the latest news and to learn about A2IM membership, please visit www.a2im.org.

 

 

More Music

  • A2IM

    A2IM’s Indie Week and Libera Awards Go Virtual for 2020

    In yet another sign of the times, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) today announced that the 2020 installment of its Indie Week conference — the world’s biggest gathering point specifically for the independent music community — is moving online this year, obviously due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which also includes the [...]

  • Recording Academy Musicares Logo

    Warner Music Group Joins MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund

    Warner Music Group has made a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund launched last week, CEO Steve Cooper said in a memo to the company’s staff. “We’re backing the brave efforts of medical professionals around the world, as well as helping the musicians hurt the most by this crisis,” he wrote. “We’re making donations to Heart [...]

  • Why Are Music Streams Down If

    Why Are Music Streams Down If Everyone's Stuck at Home? Experts Weigh in

    While it might seem counterintuitive that music streams would decline at a time when so many Americans were ordered to stay home, data-savvy label executives were neither startled nor concerned by the 7.6% drop in plays that happened in the March 13-19 tracking week. Simply put, the say it’s down to focus on news and [...]

  • Till Lindemann Rammstein Paris' film premiere,

    Rammstein Singer Has Coronavirus (Report)

    Till Lindemann, lead singer for the industrial-metal band Rammstein, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the German newspaper Bild. The publication reported that he had been in critical condition with pneumonia in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, but updated its story to say that Lindemann “is currently feeling better and his [...]

  • Pearl Jam's ‘Gigaton': Album Review 

    Pearl Jam's ‘Gigaton': Album Review 

    Orson Welles crafted the menacing noir of “Touch of Evil” and “The Lady from Shanghai,”  yet nothing the director-writer did came close, frame-by-frame, line-by-line, to the magic of “Citizen Kane.” As far as long shadows cast, jumping out of the gate with the epically angst-ridden “Ten” was Pearl Jam’s “Kane.” Its release, in 1991, meant [...]

  • Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress

    Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress, Lumineers Lead Today's Music Live-Streams

    An Elvis Costello appearance “from his underground lair” and Dierks Bentley broadcasting from somewhere presumably overground lead the list of live-streams happening for music lovers Friday. Costello performs at 3:30 ET, and Bentley goes on at 9 ET. A 36-hour marathon hosted by indie favorites Peter Bjorn and John is already underway, with guest appearances [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad