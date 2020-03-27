A2IM’s Indie Week and Libera Awards Go Virtual for 2020

In yet another sign of the times, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) today announced that the 2020 installment of its Indie Week conference — the world’s biggest gathering point specifically for the independent music community — is moving online this year, obviously due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which also includes the Libera Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the indie sector, will still take place June 15-18, 2020.

According to the announcement, “This first-of-its-kind global music conference will allow the organization to support the independent music community through educational and impactful programming, as well as through meaningful peer-to-peer connections. A2IM is grateful to its members, attendees, speakers, and performers who demonstrate time and again the importance of community.”

More information about the virtual Indie Week and Libera Awards event will be released soon. Please note that A2IM will be in contact in the coming weeks with all ticket holders regarding next steps. To follow the latest news and to learn about A2IM membership, please visit www.a2im.org.