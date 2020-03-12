×

'A Quiet Place 2' Release Delayed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'A Quiet Place 2' Still Emily Blunt
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” has been delayed amid concerns around an escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which is released by Paramount Pictures, was slated to roll out internationally on March 18, with a U.K. debut scheduled for March 19 and a North American release set for March 20.

Paramount has not set a new release date for the film yet.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II,'” the studio said in a statement Thursday. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Krasinski also released a statement that reads, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

U.K. exhibitors were reportedly told Thursday morning that the film had been pulled from schedules for the time being.

The film joins a number of features that have been delayed as a result of coronavirus concerns. Sony recently pushed the global release of “Peter Rabbit 2” to August, while the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” grabbed headlines when MGM, Universal and Eon postponed the film’s April release to November.

Cinemas have closed across Europe as governments step up measures to contain the outbreak. Virtually all theaters have been shuttered in Italy, while screens across Poland, parts of the Middle East and India are also being closed. Moviegoing in North America hasn’t been impacted so far, but that could change as officials take measures to limit non-essential public gatherings.

A Quiet Place II,” which follows Blunt’s character as she fights for her family’s survival in total silence, has been heavily marketed globally, particularly as the release is just around the corner. The first film grossed $340 million at the global box office.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

