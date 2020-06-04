Oprah, Ariana Grande and More Champion 8 Can’t Wait, Project to Reduce Police Violence

8 Can’t Wait, a project launched on June 3 by activist group Campaign Zero, aims to reduce police violence by enacting eight policies in cities across the United States. The policies — which include banning chokeholds and strangleholds, requiring de-escalation and a warning before shooting, exhausting all other means before shooting, a duty to intervene on excessive force, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, limiting the types of force and weapons that can be used, and requiring comprehensive reporting — would reduce police violence by 72%, according to the group’s data.

The movement and corresponding social media push via #8CantWait has gained high-profile support from actors including Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani, directors such as Taika Waititi and Elizabeth Banks, and innovators like Jack Dorsey and Oprah Winfrey to encourage people to contact their mayors to enact this change.

Organizer and activist DeRay Mckesson spoke to GQ about some of the challenges behind organizing 8 Can’t Wait.

“The hard part is this analysis and data is new and the first of its kind,” he told GQ. “And the police say, ‘If you restrict our ability to use these types of force, you make us less safe.’ That actually isn’t true. In cities where there are more restrictive force policies, the police are actually safer, and communities are actually safer. The police will also say things about crime being rampant if they can’t use force. That’s not true either.”

Oprah Winfrey praised 8 Can’t Wait’s “succinct and clear message.”

You did such a great job moderating. And #8cantwait so succinct and clear message. Well done. https://t.co/gTeAHGKKRe — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 4, 2020

Ariana Grande encouraged her fans to “please check out your city to see what can be done locally.”

today campaign zero launched #8cantwait, a list of 8 policies to reduce police violence that can be changed immediately and save lives. please check out your city to see what can be done locally. https://t.co/my51Peynq2 pic.twitter.com/dtYv8luLTC — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 3, 2020

Lupita Nyong’o cited urgency, writing, “Too much is at stake to wait.”

I’m joining #8CantWait to urge local mayors to immediately enact policies that have the power to reduce police violence that results in death in our major US cities by up to 72%. Too much is at stake to wait. Look up your city and contact your mayor now: https://t.co/HEnI2HRui2 pic.twitter.com/cxWa3VPNlo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 3, 2020

Read more support for 8 Can’t Wait below:

I’m joining #8CantWait to urge local mayors to enact these 8 concrete policies that can reduce police violence that result in deaths in major cities by up to 72%. These policies do not require Congressional action; local mayors can make these changes themselves. pic.twitter.com/DW9ZYg4LVN — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 3, 2020

Join #8CantWait. Together, there are 8 policies that cities can implement which can decrease police violence by 72%. Los Angeles has three policies it can enact in order to meet the full requirement. Learn more and, if possible, donate: https://t.co/SLbUbJeLpH — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 4, 2020

This is a great resource from Campaign Zero, #8cantwait outlines 8 policy changes that can reduce police violence by 72%. You can look up your city and see what changes still must be made. pic.twitter.com/xQVH6zH6L8 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 3, 2020

Campaign Zero and @deray @MsPackyetti and @samswey just launched #8CantWait, to push mayors to adopt specific policies that have been show to reduce police violence. These concrete steps can help save lives. Please check it out: https://t.co/bo3yE80uhr pic.twitter.com/Xc2MDiljo9 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 3, 2020

I’m joining #8CantWait to urge local mayors to enact policies that have the power to reduce police violence that results in death by up to 72% in our major cities. I urge you to join me. We simply can’t wait — too much is at stake. Learn more: https://t.co/1RyaSCscdP pic.twitter.com/QWf2vfoId7 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 3, 2020

Today, campaignzero is launching #8CantWait, a list of 8 policies that, when combined, have the power to reduce police violence that results in death by up to 72%. These policies can be changed immediately. They are… https://t.co/fLDeKMRFFJ — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) June 4, 2020

Visit https://t.co/cNHfjtFt7S to find out which policies your city has in place. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) June 3, 2020

I’m joining #8CantWait to urge local mayors to immediately enact policies that have the power to reduce police violence that results in death in our major cities by up to 72%. I urge you to join me. We simply can’t wait — too much is at stake. Learn more: https://t.co/q3TMJNfNhT pic.twitter.com/Q7krlJYp6a — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 3, 2020

Campaign Zero’s #8cantwait campaign is helping people take action right now to effect policing reform in our cities. The https://t.co/bWrf3xjPCh website has a great tool to show you which policies your city has and hasn’t enacted, and who you can contact to demand more action. pic.twitter.com/bRgQ74hBuc — nick kroll (@nickkroll) June 3, 2020