10K Projects Names Hannah Haines Head of Publicity

Hannah Haines has been named head of publicity for 10K Projects, it was announced today by the label’s marketing chief Theo Battaglia. In this newly created position, Hannah will steer corporate communications and oversee publicity campaigns for the label’s artists, who include Trippie Redd, Surfaces, Iann Dior and Quin NFN, as well as artists from the Internet Money creative collective, Homemade Projects and other affiliated labels.

Haines joins 10K from Interscope Records, where she spent the last five years handling publicity for Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Rod Wave, Bad Gyal, the late Juice WRLD, and others. Prior to Interscope she worked at the independent label, Friends of Friends Music.

“Hannah has led campaigns for some of the most successful artists in the world, honing her media instinct and developing deep relationships in every sector of the artist and media communities along the way,” said Battaglia. “She is already making important contributions at the company and we are thrilled to have her at 10K.”

10K Projects Founder and CEO Elliot Grainge said, “We put a lot of thought into the kind of person we wanted for our first communications hire. Hannah has worked with some hugely successful artists, but also knows how to roll up her sleeves and get in the trenches to affect real artist development. She’s perfect for this new role at 10K.”

Haines added, “In such a short amount of time, Elliot Grainge has created an incredibly influential label with a fantastic roster of talent that spans various genres. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him, Theo and the rest of the team at 10K at such an exciting time in the label’s history.”