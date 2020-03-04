10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior VP of Business and Legal Affairs

Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based independent record label 10K Projects, announced today the appointment of Danielle Price to the position of Senior Vice President Business and Legal Affairs at the label. According to the announcement, in her new role Prince will be a key dealmaker at the label.

Danielle comes to 10K from LaPolt Law, P.C., where she led the firm’s hip-hop music division, working with artists such as Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, SAINt JHN, Tinashe, and others. She was an integral part of the team that secured 21 Savage’s release from ICE custody last year.

“Over the course of the last four years working in private practice, Danielle has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented attorneys working in the music business,” said Grainge. “I’m thrilled to have her on our team as we continue to grow the label and diversify our roster.”

Price commented, “Coming from the talent representation side, it was important to me to work with a label that is truly artist-focused. Elliot is building something very special at 10K and I’m thrilled to be joining the team at such an exciting time in the label’s history.”

A graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and the University of Southern California, Danielle began her career in the music business as an attorney in the Legal Affairs department of Warner Music Group where she specialized in content protection and pursued claims of copyright and trademark infringement.