Variety Announces 10 Animators to Watch for 2020

Variety has announced its 6th annual 10 Animators to Watch list, celebrating the top up-and-coming animators working in the industry.

This year’s honorees include Elaine Bogan (“Spirit Riding Free”); Myke Chilian (“Tig ‘n Seek”); L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys (“The Liberator”); Aminder Dhaliwal (“Woman World”); Tiffany Ford (“Craig of the Creek”); Brittany Myers (“Over the Moon”); Amanda Qian Li (“Tangled: The Series”); John Trabbic III (“SpongeBob SquarePants”); Genevieve Tsai (“Animaniacs”); and Anne Walker Farrell (“Duncanville”).

In addition, Variety will present its annual Creative Impact in Animation Award to Jorge Gutiérrez. The award celebrates Gutiérrez’s body of work from the Guillermo del Toro-produced “Book of Life” to the upcoming “Maya and the Three,” which releases in 2021.

This year, Nickelodeon will produce a one-hour special about the future of animation that includes the work and interviews with the 10 Animators to Watch honorees and Gutiérrez. The special will stream on Nickelodeon’s and Variety’s YouTube channels on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

“In its 6th year, Variety is excited to once again be partnering with Nickelodeon on our annual 10 Animators to Watch,” said Variety’s Executive Vice President of Global Content Steven Gaydos. “Animation remains one of the most important genres in the film and television business and with our 10 Animators to Watch feature we get to highlight creatives who represent the future of animation. In addition, Jorge Gutiérrez is one of the most exciting voices in the animation space whose impact in the industry can be felt by anyone who has worked with him.”

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with our friends at Variety to celebrate animation and the wonderful talent being honored this year,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “The world is changing, the landscape is changing, and we all continue to evolve and change with it, and this year’s event will express the ultimate level creativity and passion that goes into this beloved medium we call animation. Nickelodeon’s biggest defining hits have always been creator-driven, inspired kid stories told with humor, authenticity and full of heart, and Variety is the perfect partner to help find the next generation of artists and talent to help tell new stories for today’s audience.”

For the one-hour special, tune in to Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel and Variety’s YouTube channel.