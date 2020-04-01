×

Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mike Frey/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Wimbledon tennis tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic – the first time this has happened since World War II.

The tournament was due to be played between June 29 and July 12. the decision follows the postponement of the French Open, which was set to take place in May but has been rescheduled to Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen,” said Ian Hewitt, chairman of All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organizes the tournament.

More to follow.

